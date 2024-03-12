Camden County food pantry forced to pause operations amid complaints

Camden County food pantry volunteer concerned about forced pause: "There is not another pantry aroun

MERCHANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) – A weekly food pantry in Merchantville, New Jersey, is being forced to pause operations.

The mayor said complaints about traffic, safety and noise were all factors in the decision.

While neighbors who spoke to CBS News Philadelphia admit the pantry at Grace Episcopal Church causes traffic backups along Maple Avenue and the surrounding side streets when it opens on Wednesday mornings, most also said it's normally not too bad.

"They organize it. They've got the orange cones, and they come down and they talk and they direct the people, I see them," resident Sally Burdock said. "I always tell my husband it's so organized."

That's part of the reason this news has been so difficult for organizers and volunteers, including Linda Gilliano.

"There is not another pantry around," Gilliano said. "They're very small, so where are these people going to go?"

In a statement, Merchantville Mayor Ted Brennan said the borough is very supportive of the food pantry and recognizes "that food insecurity is also a major issue plaguing our community."

He also said that during a meeting last week with borough staff and police, "church leaders and pantry operators agreed that the food pantry had grown beyond their control."

"The borough expressed concerns about public safety and public nuisance as we have continually fielded complaints from residents over the past few months about both," Brennan said in the statement.

The mayor said he looks forward to working to reopen the food pantry in "the very near future." Right now, it's unclear when and where that will happen.