Camden emergency food provider seeing huge increases in demand

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Food insecurity is on the rise across the United States and in the Philadelphia area, with many having to choose between buying food, paying rent and other bills. Cathedral Kitchen in Camden, New Jersey, is the largest emergency food provider in South Jersey, and they are seeing more families come their way as they struggle to put food on the table.

The organization serves more than 100,000 people per year, and every year, donations and volunteers are needed.

Cathedral Kitchen executive director Carrie Kitchen-Santiago told CBS News Philadelphia that "all of our costs have gone up."

"We've seen an increase in demand, higher than in our history," Kitchen-Santiago said, "and we've been around for 47 years."

Kitchen-Santiago said from now until the end of the year is a critical time for many nonprofits.

"About a quarter of our donations come from individual donations and about half of those donations come in the month of December," Kitchen-Santiago said.

From food to hygiene products, Cathedral Kitchen serves people coming out of prison, families with children who are experiencing homelessness and senior citizens. The nonprofit serves about 1,800 meals a day, 365 days a year. It had a record day about a month ago, with 700 people coming in for meals.

Kitchen-Santiago said there's been about a 39% increase in demand for meals this year compared to last year at this time.

"The economy is doing well, but inflation is high, and especially costs for food and rent," Kitchen-Santiago said. "And so more people are coming here. And we've also seen a 66% increase in families coming since last year."

It also provides second chances to individuals like sous chef Hector Feliciano.

"I came to Cathedral Kitchen from one of the half houses they feed," Feliciano said. "I heard about their culinary program. I took the class. It's free. I got offered a job on my graduation day. I've been here 11 1/2 months."

To keep these programs going, the organization needs the community support. To help, visit cathedralkitchen.org.