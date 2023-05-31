Mental Reset canceled Wednesday, May 31 due to air quality

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Today's Mental Reset series at Love Park has been canceled due to an air quality alert in the Philadelphia region.

While healthy people need not worry, the alert means some smoke is mixing into the air here, leading to unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups like the elderly and people with respiratory issues. People in those groups are recommended to limit their time outside breathing in those particles today.

Out of an abundance of caution, CBS News Philadelphia has decided to cancel our Mental Reset series which was scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

If you're looking to take a mental reset today, check out the events and stories we have covered this month at CBSPhiladelphia.com/MentalReset.