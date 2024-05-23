Memories in Margate celebrates grand reopening under new owners

Memories in Margate opens with music, dancing -- and the spirit of Jerry Blavat

Memories of Margate opens with music, dancing -- and the spirit of Jerry Blavat

MARGATE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Memories in Margate, the iconic Jersey Shore club, celebrated its grand reopening Thursday.

The bar and restaurant formerly owned by legendary Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat celebrated with music, dancing and even an ice sculpture full of shrimp.

A group of local investors led by Philadelphia restaurateur Terry Sourias now owns Memories in Margate, which closed in 2022. There will be a new menu, more seating for a sit-down dinner and a tribute to Blavat in the reopened space.

Blavat, who hosted live dances and pioneered the "oldies" format on the radio, died in 2023.