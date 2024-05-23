Watch CBS News
Local News

Memories in Margate celebrates grand reopening under new owners

By Kerri Corrado, Sean Tallant

/ CBS Philadelphia

Memories of Margate opens with music, dancing -- and the spirit of Jerry Blavat
Memories in Margate opens with music, dancing -- and the spirit of Jerry Blavat 01:54

MARGATE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Memories in Margate, the iconic Jersey Shore club, celebrated its grand reopening Thursday. 

The bar and restaurant formerly owned by legendary Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat celebrated with music, dancing and even an ice sculpture full of shrimp.

A group of local investors led by Philadelphia restaurateur Terry Sourias now owns Memories in Margate, which closed in 2022. There will be a new menu, more seating for a sit-down dinner and a tribute to Blavat in the reopened space.

Blavat, who hosted live dances and pioneered the "oldies" format on the radio, died in 2023.

Kerri Corrado
Kerri-Corrado-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Kerri Corrado joined CBS News Philadelphia Eyewitness News as a reporter in July 2021.

First published on May 23, 2024 / 8:15 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.