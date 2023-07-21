Mega Millions jackpot for Friday drawing up to $720 million

Mega Millions jackpot for Friday drawing up to $720 million

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You may have missed out on the $1 billion Powerball jackpot, but there's another chance to win big tonight.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now up to $720 million for Friday night's drawing. No one won the jackpot Tuesday, and the prize grew again.

If you take the cash option, it would be just over $369 million.

This is the fifth-largest Mega Millions prize in the game's history.

The odds to win the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million, and the last time it happened was April 18.