Watch CBS News
Local News

Mega Millions jackpot for Friday drawing up to $720 million

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Mega Millions jackpot for Friday drawing up to $720 million
Mega Millions jackpot for Friday drawing up to $720 million 00:17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You may have missed out on the $1 billion Powerball jackpot, but there's another chance to win big tonight.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now up to $720 million for Friday night's drawing. No one won the jackpot Tuesday, and the prize grew again.

If you take the cash option, it would be just over $369 million.

This is the fifth-largest Mega Millions prize in the game's history.

The odds to win the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million, and the last time it happened was April 18.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on July 21, 2023 / 10:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.