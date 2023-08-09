Watch CBS News
Winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday's $1.55 billion jackpot

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's time to check those tickets. 

On Tuesday night, the winning numbers for the $1.55 billion Mega Millions jackpot were revealed.

Here are the winning numbers: 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the Mega Ball is 14. 

This is the largest lottery jackpot in Mega Millions history, eclipsing a record previously held by a $1.53 billion jackpot. That was won in October 2018 in South Carolina.

The largest jackpot in lottery history is a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in November 2022.

If nobody is lucky Tuesday night, the next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday at 11 p.m.  

First published on August 8, 2023 / 11:03 PM

