Winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday's $1.55 billion jackpot

Massive Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's time to check those tickets.

On Tuesday night, the winning numbers for the $1.55 billion Mega Millions jackpot were revealed.

Here are the winning numbers: 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the Mega Ball is 14.

This is the largest lottery jackpot in Mega Millions history, eclipsing a record previously held by a $1.53 billion jackpot. That was won in October 2018 in South Carolina.

The largest jackpot in lottery history is a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in November 2022.

If nobody is lucky Tuesday night, the next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday at 11 p.m.