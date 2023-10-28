Media Borough Halloween Parade guests enjoy summer-like weather in the fall

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – The cymbals were clashing and the horns were blaring as the procession made its way down State Street in Media.

"Our favorite part is the drums. The baby, not so much. And the weather is gorgeous. It's 82 degrees, I think, and sunny, so yeah, we're loving that," Amanda Cinaglia said

Mother of two, Cinaglia said she's been coming to the borough's annual Halloween parade for 10 years.

But this was the warmest.

"It's great because we're all wearing shorts. Get a little outdoor time rather than being inside with all the kids," Cinaglia said.

On this summer-like day, the kids got to see several high school marching bands, the color guard, police cruisers, fire trucks and even some luxury cars.

"I really like it because some of the parade people will toss out candy and we can collect it. It's really nice. Kind of like Halloween, but not Halloween," said 10-year-old Sawyer Loidolt.

The nice weather is also great for business. Cafesphere on State Street opened a few weeks ago and the parade brought in a big crowd for lunch.

"It's definitely warm. It's a little out of character for fall. But it's been bringing in people to the deck upstairs that we have. It's beautiful up there," said barista Caitlyn McClennen.

The weather factored into some people's costumes.

Kids, adults and even pets, all getting into the Halloween spirit.

"My son was wearing a chicken suit last year and since it was a lot chillier last year, it was a good costume to wear that day, but today it would have been a little too hot," Sun Hwang said.

Hwang said his son dressed up as a pirate this year because the fabric is lightweight.

As for Cinaglia, she said this weather is a treat even better than the free candy.

"[I'm] about to go swimming," she said.