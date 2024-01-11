Health officials warn of possible measles exposure in Montgomery County

Montco health officials warn of possible measles exposure related to Philadelphia outbreak

Montco health officials warn of possible measles exposure related to Philadelphia outbreak

Montco health officials warn of possible measles exposure related to Philadelphia outbreak

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - Montgomery County health officials are warning residents about possible measles exposures related to the outbreak in Philadelphia.

Health officials said Thursday there are currently no confirmed cases in Montgomery County, but people may have come into contact with someone last week with someone who has tested positive.

The potential exposure happened at two places last Wednesday, Jan. 3, according to an email from the county.

The first exposure was at Holy Redeemer Pediatric Urgent Care-Meadowbrook on the 1600 block of Huntingdon Pike in Meadowbrook between 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Then at Jefferson Abington Hospital Emergency Department between 7 p.m. and 9:40 p.m.

Health officials are working to contact anyone who was possibly exposed to check vaccine status and issue quarantine recommendations if necessary.

There are currently eight confirmed measles cases in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia's health department recently expanded the number of locations in the city where possible exposure to the virus. The city is offering measles, mumps and rubella vaccines for free at city health centers.

How does measles spread, and what are the symptoms?

Measles is transmitted through the air from coughing and sneezing.

"Measles is one of the most infectious diseases that we know," Dr. Robert Danoff of Jefferson Health told CBS Philadelphia last week.

Danoff said while people who are vaccinated are protected, those who are not need to watch out for certain symptoms.

"First things fever, cough, runny nose, red watery eyes," Danoff said. "Three to five days later, the fever might increase, but then you can get this rash that starts at the forehead it's like pulling a shade down. It goes from the forehead all the way to the rest of the body."