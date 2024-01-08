2 more measles cases confirmed by Philadelphia Health Department, bringing total to 8

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two more measles cases were confirmed by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to eight since the outbreak began.

The health department says seven of the eight cases are in Philly and the other case is outside the city.

The city's health department also expanded the number of locations in the Philadelphia region that were potentially exposed to the virus. Below is the full list from the health department:

Jefferson Health building at 33 S 9th/833 Chestnut Street, Dec. 19.

Multicultural Education Station Day Care at 6919 Castor Avenue, Dec. 20-21

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Dec. 28 and Jan. 1

Neumors Hospital, Dec. 29

St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, Emergency Department, Dec. 30-31

St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, Inpatient Unit 5 North, Dec. 31-Jan. 3

Nazareth Hospital, Emergency Department, Dec. 31 and Jan. 2

Holy Redeemer Pediatric Urgent Care Meadowbrook, Jan. 3

Jefferson Abington Hospital Emergency Department, Jan. 3

Ninety-three percent of children in Philadelphia are vaccinated against measles, but the health department is strongly encouraging anyone who isn't to get the vaccine.

The city says the health department is offering measles, mumps and rubella vaccines for free at city health centers.

How does measles spread, and what are the symptoms?

Measles is transmitted through the air from coughing and sneezing.

"Measles is one of the most infectious diseases that we know," Dr. Robert Danoff of Jefferson Health told CBS Philadelphia last week.

Danoff said while people who are vaccinated are protected, those who are not need to watch out for certain symptoms.

"First things fever, cough, runny nose, red watery eyes. Three to five days later the fever might increase but then you can get this rash that starts at the forehead it's like pulling a shade down. It's goes from the forehead all the way to the rest of the body," Danoff said.