McGillin's Olde Ale House kicks off year-long celebration in honor of bartender's 50th work anniversary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Cheers to 50 years! John Doyle is considered an icon in Philadelphia. The beloved McGillin's bartender is credited with being a matchmaker, saving marriages and pouring countless drinks while working at Philadelphia's oldest continually operating tavern.

"When I first started working here, I didn't know how long I'd be here. Then I got the job as a doorman, eventually, I became a bartender," Doyle said.

Doyle started working at McGillin's Olde Ale House in April 1974, and on Saturday his family, friends and regular customers toasted their beloved bartender as he marked 50 years at the iconic bar.

"He's the best, he's just a lot of fun and he's just the best, he really is," said Mags Myers, who has known Doyle for more than 20 years.

"He's a very dedicated man, very nice man; everyone loves him. I know he doesn't work full-time now, but still, he's very well-liked as you can tell by the turnout," said friend Robert Devitis.

As Doyle gets ready to turn 80, he's scaled back his schedule to one day a week, but he's now worked for three generations of owners, and his tenure has spanned eight Philadelphia mayors. He's also served then Vice President Joe Biden and many other national politicians, athletes and celebrities.

"I met Chase Utley, Moose Johnston came in one night," Doyle recalled. "The truth is the people, I love meeting people."

He's also witnessed some of the greatest moments in Philadelphia sports history and served customers as they celebrated the Sixers NBA Championship, the Flyers Stanley Cup, the Eagles Super Bowl and the Phillies World Series victories.

"Every day is a blessing. I'm healthy, I feel good," Doyle said.

Doyle earned a "Best of Philly" award in 2010 when he was named the city's best bartender, and his wife, Laura Doyle, said all these years later she doesn't mind sharing him with the rest of the city.

"He's very personable, he loves people, and he comes home with stories and stories and stories, it's so much fun, it really is. Somebody's gotta write a book, I don't know who, but somebody has to write a book. He's amazing," Laura Doyle said.

McGillin's will be celebrating Doyle for the next 12 months until March 17, 2025, which will mark his 50th St. Patrick's Day at the historic bar.