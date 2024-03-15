McDade Cara Irish step dancers kicking up excitement for busy St. Patrick's Day weekend

EDGMONT, Pa. (CBS) - Irish step dancers are preparing for a busy St. Patrick's Day weekend with dozens of scheduled performances across the region.

CBS News Philadelphia made a stop at McDade Cara Irish School of Dance in Edgmont, Delaware County, Friday morning where young dancers were ready to show off their Irish pride.

The school's mission is to preserve the tradition of Irish step and figure dancing, with the added benefit of building physical fitness and self-esteem.

"It's so much fun. We get to travel. I travel internationally about three times a year with my dad," Lauren Rendel, 17, said. "You just make so many friends, not only in the studio but even your own competitors all across the world. It's really special and it's definitely very unique."

Rendel said her older sister got into Irish step and figure dancing, and she wanted to be like her.

Performers at the school have a full schedule of events starting Friday morning and running through Sunday, St. Patrick's Day.

CBS News Philadelphia

McDade Cara Irish School of Dance dancers are set to perform at the Springfield St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 16.

Their first stop is a pre-parade show at Saxer Avenue at 11 a.m. The parade then kicks off at noon. The route starts at West Springfield and South Britton Roads and ends at Saxer Avenue and Powell Road.