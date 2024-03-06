Cummins School sharing art of Irish dance with new generations in Philadelphia, Jenkintown

JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - Coordination and precision. Each step is executed with skill and grace. Irish dancing is always a favorite, and students at the Cummins School of Irish Dance in Montgomery County have been preparing for Sunday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Philadelphia.

Frances Cummins Donahue was a competitive dancer as a girl in Dublin, Ireland. After moving to Philadelphia, she passed the tradition down to her daughters Noreen McAleer and Kerri Meenagh.

They loved it so much, they wanted to share their passion with others.

"We thought like, 'Oh my God, let's try, it would be nice to run a dance school," Donahue said.

They welcomed their first students at the Cummins School of Irish Dance over 23 years ago.

"Our first class was actually supposed to be Sept. 11, 2001," McAleer said, "and because of that, that's why our colors are red, white and blue."

Donahue said they started with about 20 kids. Since then, they've become a staple in the Delaware Valley's Irish community and at Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade.

"It's just so nice to pass the Irish heritage on to the next generation of Irish in Philadelphia," McAleer said. "Not all dancers have to be Irish. They can be from any nationality. It's just a fun culture to pass on."

What makes the dance school unique is that not only do they teach young girls, but they hold classes for adults as well, and they too are performing in Sunday's parade.

"My whole life, I wanted to dance Irish dance," student Loreto Halton said.

For the students, the experience is as much about relationships as it is about dancing.

Mary Kate Moran, this year's Ms. Mayo, was a student and now teaches at Cummins School.

"I know the friendships I was able to make and the lessons I was able to learn," Moran said. "And you see the same thing playing out. And it's incredibly rewarding and I feel really lucky to be a part of it."

Donanue said Irish culture is what's most important to them.

"Seeing them take the Irish culture and pass that on to others through dance and through music, just makes our family so happy," McAleer said.

Tradition they're making sure continues, for generations to come.

Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade will air from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on CBS News Philadelphia and PHILLY57 on Sunday. The encore will also air on March 15 and St. Patrick's Day.

