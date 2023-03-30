Northeast Philadelphia pizza shop reopens after shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A mother and daughter who were shot working inside a Northeast Philadelphia pizza shop are back on the job Wednesday night.

Their family business was closed for about two and a half weeks after a shooting at the shop in early March. They said they always had this fear, and still do, but they are not going to let it scare them.

The phones were ringing off the hook and well-wishes were pouring in.

Mayfair Pizza is back to business after Stacy Karasavas and her mother were both shot during an attempted robbery on March 8.

"It's something that I am never going to forget and I mean it changed our lives," Karasavas said.

Police say a 19-year-old walked into the family pizza shop and demanded money.

Karasavas says her hand got caught on the bag he was using.

"So at that point, I just tried to think and I went down and I was trying to hide behind the counter because obviously we have plants and stuff and we struggled. The bag was sitting here, I was trying to loosen my hand and I must have brought him with me and he shot me from above," Karasavas said.

The bullet hit her in the shoulder.

She says her dad and other customers wrestled the teen to the ground. Her mother was shot in the stomach.

"They were struggling for the gun and she saw it and she went to kick it away and he saw it and shot her point blank," Karasavas said.

"I am relaxing all day so I can come," Asimina Karasavas, the mother, said.

"So she can come to work because that is the type of trooper she is," Karasavas said.

Looking back, they are grateful they have each other and a community that has always had their back.

"We are reliving it. We are super grateful but it is still completely unnerving but we are not going to let him take over our pizza shop," Karasavas said. "This is our home."

"This community has touched our soul and I can't thank them enough," Karasavas said.

"This is a miracle," Asimina Karasavas said.

Karasavas says her dad and the customers saved their lives.

As for the suspect, he was taken into custody.