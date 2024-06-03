Pennsylvania man accused of using GPS tracking device to stalk woman he met on dating website

Free breast cancer screenings; citywide cleaning up in Philadelphia | Digital Brief

Free breast cancer screenings; citywide cleaning up in Philadelphia | Digital Brief

Free breast cancer screenings; citywide cleaning up in Philadelphia | Digital Brief

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — A Montgomery County man was arrested after he allegedly used a GPS tracking device to stalk a woman he met on a dating website, according to Bensalem police.

Police arrested Matthew Bustin, 33, of King of Prussia, Saturday on burglary, criminal trespass, stalking and harassment charges.

According to police, a woman reported on April 16 that she came home from vacation to find the circuit breakers in her home turned off, and the internet connection was manually unscrewed from the wall.

Bensalem Police Department

The victim told police she met Bustin on a dating website. Police said she felt uncomfortable after a few meetups, blocked him on social media and ended their relationship. Bustin allegedly continued to text her and show up to her house unexpectedly.

Investigators found a magnetized GPS tracking device attached underneath the victim's car. Police found the account associated with the tracking device belonged to Bustin after obtaining a search warrant.

Police said the device's data showed Bustin began tracking the victim's car on April 5 at her workplace in Montgomery County.

Police claim surveillance video showed a man get out of a black Honda Civic, walk toward the victim's car, and place something underneath it. The man then returned to his car.

According to police, the man and the car matched the description of Bustin and the car he drives.

Police secured an additional search warrant for Bustin's cellphone data, which allegedly showed that he was in the area of the victim's home and her workplace at least nine times without her knowing after their relationship ended.

Investigators said he was near the victim's workplace on April 5 at the time a man was seen lying next to her car.

PECO records obtained by detectives showed power at the victim's home was cut off between 9 and 10 p.m. on April 14. Police said Bustin was at or near her house during this timeframe.

A judge set bail at $2 million. According to court documents, Bustin failed to post the required 10% and was sent to Bucks County Correctional Facility.

Police are asking anyone else who may have been harassed by Bustin to call Detective Connor Farnan at 215-633-3632.