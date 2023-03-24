Watch CBS News
Massive fire, smoke in West Reading near Route 422

BREAKING: Huge fire at RM Palmer Company
WEST READING, Pa. (CBS) -- A massive fire in West Reading near Route 422 started Friday evening and is affecting traffic in both directions. Smoke can be seen coming from South Second Avenue.

CBS News Philadelphia was told there was at least one explosion.

CBS News Philadelphia was told this is the R.M. Palmer Candy Company. They are making chocolate Easter bunnies, among other candies.

This is near the Penn Avenue, West Reading exit in Berks County.  

CBS News Philadelphia is working to get more information on what is on fire.

The smoke has traffic slowing down and one of the ramps is closed.

