Maryland community "disturbed" after body found during search for missing 3-year-old

Community members in Cecil County said it was "disturbing" when they learned the body of a young child was found in their backyard as police searched for a missing Nola Dinkins.

Maryland State Police spokesperson Elena Russo said the remains found in a vacant lot on Wednesday, June 11, were consistent with those of a child. The medical examiner is working to identify the body and the cause of death.

"Really shocking, especially when you hear the age of the poor child involved," a Cecil County resident told WJZ. "Quite disturbing, that's for sure."

Cecil County resident Chloe Elborn said the child's body was found near her home on Dune Road in North East, Maryland.

Maryland mother Darrian Randle and her boyfriend, Cedrick Britten, are accused of killing 3-year-old Nola Dinkins and attempting to hide her body before filing a false kidnapping report in Delaware.

Documents: Child's body was stuffed in a suitcase

According to the police report, Randle put her daughter in a suitcase and left it on the basement steps overnight. She then asked Britten to dispose of the suitcase.

Police said Britten took the suitcase and later sent her a picture of a park, and he provided a map of where he left the body.

According to court documents, the remains were found around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, and it was consistent with an emaciated child wrapped in Saran Wrap.

"It's just too close to home, like it's like so close to home, literally," Elborn said. "As a mama, I just cannot imagine doing that to your child. It's insane."

Randle, 31, is facing several charges, including murder, assault, and child abuse. She is being held on a $1 million bond. Britten, 44, is charged with accessory to murder and has been released on $75,000 bond.

"Well, you don't expect it, but you also know that some bad individuals walk among us," a Cecil County resident said.

Confession to a child's murder

Randle confessed to the murder of her 3-year-old daughter, Nola Dinkins, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ. She told police she faked a kidnapping story, which prompted an Amber Alert in Delaware.

She told police that she had hit the child about 15 to 20 times with a belt on Monday, June 6, at the Cecil County home.

Randle told police that Dinkins fell to the ground and was not moving. When she realized the child was no longer breathing, Randle called for Britten, who attempted CPR, according to charging documents.

Police said Randle and Britten drove around with the child's dead body before returning home. Later, Randle asked Britten to dispose of the body in the suitcase, according to documents.

"I was doing a project out by the lane there, and we saw a flatbed come and take a couple of cars away from the residence there," a Cecil County resident said. "And then police units started showing up from forensics, and we realized there was more to it than that."

Randle's false police report

According to charging documents, Randle called the New Castle County Police Department in Delaware on Tuesday to report that Dinkins was kidnapped at gunpoint off of Gender Road.

An Amber Alert was issued, and Maryland State police responded to the child's last known residence in the state, which is standard practice.

When troopers responded to a home on Elk Nest Drive in Cecil County, Maryland, they found Britten. He identified himself as Randle's current boyfriend, court documents said. He told troopers the child had left with her mother.

Child-sized blanket with blood found

Maryland State Police searched Britten's Cecil County home. According to charging documents, Britten did not react when he was told about the abduction allegations.

He told officers that "he used to be special forces in the military and has dealt with human trafficking before."

During a search of the home, troopers found gloves in a downstairs trash can and another pair in Randle and Nola's room, according to court documents.

A "child-sized" blanket with a "reddish brown smear consistent with blood" was found in Britten's car, according to court documents.

Britten told police the blanket was not his and he had gotten it from a stranger he met in a park during the summer of 2024.