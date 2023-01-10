List of African American Museum events for MLK Day Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With Martin Luther King Day next Monday, it will be a busy weekend at the African American Museum in Philadelphia.

The theme is "Empowering the Next Generation of Dreamers."

On Saturday, there will be a Day of Dance with the Philadelphia ballet.

On Sunday, there will be a book signing with author and photographer Jamel Shabazz.

Admission to the museum is free on Monday, thanks to a $30,000 grant from Citizens Bank.

Below is the full list of events for the weekend.

Friday

From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., AAMP will host The Big Give Back, where Museum staff, board and community volunteers will package items to be donated to Philadelphia's Center for Hope.

The Center for Hope, a program of the Urban Affairs Coalition, was established in 2012 to serve the homeless and provides close to 66,000 emergency shelter beds for men and women.

The museum will continue to collect items for donation and monetary donations throughout the month of January. For details on how to make a donation, visit aampmuseum.org.

Saturday

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., AAMP in partnership with the Philadelphia Ballet will host "Day of Dance," an all-day dance experience featuring ballet and African dance classes for children, performances by PBII dancers and Philadelphia high school students, and a panel discussion - Black Choreographic Voices - featuring national and international dance performers.

Sunday

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., AAMP will host "Love is the Message: An Artist Talk" with award-winning photographer, Jamel Shabazz.

A documentary, fashion and street photographer, Jamel Shabazz has used his camera to document everyday life throughout America and abroad for more than 45 years.

In his talk, the "Creative Process," Shabazz will focus on his two newly released books, "Jamel Shabazz: Albums," and the revision of his 2005 "A Time before Crack," as well as his work that is currently on display at the Museum in the exhibition, "Vision & Spirit: African American Art - Work from the Bank of America Collection."

Monday

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., AAMP in partnership with Citizens, will offer free admission to the Museum.

The museum will host a life-sized, interactive financial literacy activity, hosted by Teana Sykes, founder and creator of Tea Talk, for children and families to participate in while visiting the museum.