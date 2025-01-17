Philadelphians pay tribute to civil rights icon ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Inside the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, you'll first see a picture of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. before walking into the First Amendment Gallery.

"He's really one of our constitutional superstars here at the Constitution Center," said Jenna Kehres, who is the associate vice president of the museum experience at the National Constitution Center.

Kehres said the exhibit is a fitting place to highlight King's life. He would often reference the principles of the Constitution in his pursuit of social justice.

"It can be used as a powerful tool and I think he showed a lot of people how to do that," she said.

The National Constitution Center will honor King on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday with free admission for visitors as well as educational programming.

"We are going to be doing a reading of the 'I Have a Dream' speech with local actors," she said. "It's a very family-friendly day. We'll have arts and crafts activities. Obviously, people can see the whole museum. It's really exciting."

In Philadelphia, many people are finding ways to honor King, including Martin Luther King High School graduate Tim Greene. Greene produced a song, "Martin Luther King: Anthem for an American Hero," in honor of King. It's his way of paying tribute to the legendary civil rights icon.

"After you hear it, once, twice, three times, you're like, 'Wow.' I have people, you know older people...that resonated that either were Black or it resonated if you were White," Greene said.

Greene, like many people, will spend MLK Day serving the community and he hopes King's legacy continues to inspire us all.

"Martin Luther King is an American hero," Greene said.

For more information on events to celebrate MLK Day, you can find them here.