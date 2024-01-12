How Lower Merion students are honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

LOWER MERION, Pa. (CBS) - Students and parents at Harriton High School came together Friday for a day of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The whole cafeteria was filled with tables and various hands-on activities for kids to do.

From making no-sew blankets for rescue animals to writing thank you cards for health care workers to creating school supplies kits for teachers, there was something for everyone to get involved with and in turn, this will all help more than a dozen organizations.

The event brought together students of all grades from 100 Lower Merion School District schools.

RELATED: Volunteer, learn and even dance at these MLK Day of Service events

"He did so much for the community," Harriton High School senior Mark Steinnagel Taylor said, "so it's great that we're giving back to our community as well. And really, just trying to have a positive impact like Martin Luther King did."

"It makes everyone feel good, not just people who are helping or people who are receiving stuff," Lower Merion High School freshman Hana McLain said. "It makes everyone feel just better."

Some of the kits and supplies gathered will be delivered to organizations as early as Friday.

The school district said the event has been a tradition within the community for more than a decade.

Also on Friday, Jefferson Health began its major service project of its own.

Employees and volunteers were organizing supplies to make hygiene kits for patients. They will include things like toothpaste, hand sanitizer, bandages and other products.

Some patients can't afford to buy these things themselves once they are discharged from the hospital. Some of the products were donated; others were collected by staff.

The supplies will be taken to Girard College for Monday's huge MLK Day of Service. There, volunteers will finish the kits and distribute them to four emergency departments.