Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged in fatal shooting, crash in Philadelphia suburb in September, state police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A Chester man was charged Monday in the shooting and crash in September that left two men dead on the highway in Delaware County, Pennsylvania State Police said. 

Marquice Pierce, of Chester, was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and other offenses in connection with the deaths of 33-year-old Joshua Waltz and 29-year-old Clinton Martin, according to state police. Waltz was from Odessa, Delaware, while Martin lived in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania. 

State police say the shooting and crash happened on the I-95 North ramp to I-476 North just before the MacDade Boulevard exit in Ridley Township, Delaware County, on Sept. 13 at about 10 p.m.

According to state police, Waltz was standing at the rear bumper of his 2010 grey Chevrolet Malibu while the vehicle was disabled. 

Moments later, a blue 2010 Mazda 5 traveled in the right shoulder, hit a concrete barrier, guide rail and continued for about a quarter of a mile and struck Waltz and the rear bumper of his 2010 grey Chevrolet Malibu, state police said. 

State police said they found Martin inside the Mazda with a gunshot wound to the neck and found Waltz dead under the car once they responded to the crash. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.