Man charged in fatal shooting, crash in Philadelphia suburb in September, state police say

A Chester man was charged Monday in the shooting and crash in September that left two men dead on the highway in Delaware County, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Marquice Pierce, of Chester, was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and other offenses in connection with the deaths of 33-year-old Joshua Waltz and 29-year-old Clinton Martin, according to state police. Waltz was from Odessa, Delaware, while Martin lived in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania.

State police say the shooting and crash happened on the I-95 North ramp to I-476 North just before the MacDade Boulevard exit in Ridley Township, Delaware County, on Sept. 13 at about 10 p.m.

According to state police, Waltz was standing at the rear bumper of his 2010 grey Chevrolet Malibu while the vehicle was disabled.

Moments later, a blue 2010 Mazda 5 traveled in the right shoulder, hit a concrete barrier, guide rail and continued for about a quarter of a mile and struck Waltz and the rear bumper of his 2010 grey Chevrolet Malibu, state police said.

State police said they found Martin inside the Mazda with a gunshot wound to the neck and found Waltz dead under the car once they responded to the crash.