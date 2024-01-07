Margot Robbie wears pink Golden Globes dress inspired by Barbie Signature 1977 Superstar doll

Margot Robbie brought Barbie to the red carpet at Sunday's Golden Globes.

The "Barbie" star wore a pink dress modeled after the one worn by the Barbie Signature 1977 Superstar doll. "Barbie" leads the Golden Globes with nine nominations.

According to Mattel, the doll entered the "Superstar era" in 1977.

"Ready to dance the night away, Barbie® doll is dressed in a fabulous pink evening gown with a glittering ruffle boa," the doll description reads. "Her 'diamond' jewelry sparkles under the disco lights while matching heels complete her vibrant look."

Robbie wore an Armani gown channeling the doll's outfit.

Australian actress Margot Robbie arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

"I just woke up and thought, 'Maybe this would be appropriate tonight,'" Robbie said on the red carpet.

Robbie is nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture in the Musical or Comedy category.

While Robbie wore pink, "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig wore black to Sunday night's show.

Robbie has worn "Barbie" pink to several events. The actress also wore pink on the pink (not red) carpet during the European premiere of "Barbie."

The movie brought in more than a billion dollars worldwide and was the highest-grossing movie of the year.