Margaret Kuo's restaurant in Wayne closing after 22 years in business

WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County staple is closing its doors after more than two decades of serving the community.

Opened in 2002, Margaret Kuo's in Radnor Township was considered the first to offer refined, traditional Chinese and Japanese cuisine in Delaware County.

"Closing down the restaurant, it's a bittersweet feeling," said the owner, Margaret Kuo. The restaurant's last day serving customers is Monday, March 18. The restaurant will be permanently closed on Tuesday, March 19.

Kuo said it's getting harder to run the establishment, especially after the pandemic, so she and her husband decided to sell it. Her husband is 80 years old.

"We're happy that we will be able to do something else, rather than the administration work, but we are sad leaving so many people," Kuo said.

There's been an uptick in business since word got out the restaurant is closing.

"We heard this was the last week, so we wanted to make sure we got to come for one last time and say goodbye to a lot of the waiters, staff," customer Ed Crombie of West Chester said.

Kuo is now shifting her attention to her newer restaurant, Margaret Kuo's Kitchen in Media, and her post at the Lancaster County Farmer's Market. Her dream is to write a book about her culinary journey.

"I'll have more time to focus on maybe cooking shows, cooking lessons, community work," Kuo said. "I want to thank my long-term customers for their support."