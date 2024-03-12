Watch CBS News

Wayne restaurant Margaret Kuo’s closing next week

Margaret Kuo’s, a restaurant in Delaware County known for its refined, traditional Chinese and Japanese cuisine, is closing March 19. Owner Margaret Kuo said she will focus on her other restaurant and her post at a farmer's market.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.