Man charged in connection with shooting, wrong-way chase on I-76

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting and wrong-way chase on Interstate 76, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Marcus Eberhardt is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime and related charges.

According to police, the incident began around 3 a.m. Wednesday at FDR Park on Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia.

Two vehicles were involved in the chase when they ended up going eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-76 before crashing near Passyunk Avenue, police said.

Investigators claim at one point, shots were fired. Eighteen shell casings were found at the scene.

One of the vehicles, a Ford Explorer, was hit about eight times, according to police. A 27-year-old man was shot in the neck and paralyzed from the neck down. He, along with another person, inside the SUV was rushed to the hospital.

The DA's Office said Thursday that Eberhardt was allegedly the driver of the second vehicle involved.

Eberhardt has a license to carry, the DA's office said.

Investigators preliminary believe the incident was related to a drug transaction.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to the DA's office.

The other two people involved are also under investigation.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 2:25 PM

