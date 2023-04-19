Watch CBS News
Man critical after fight leads to shooting, wrong-way chase on I-76

By Jasmine Payoute

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a fight that began in Philadelphia's FDR Park Tuesday morning turned into a vehicle chase and shooting going the wrong way on Interstate 76.

The shooting investigation closed all westbound lanes of the highway for several hours. The road reopened before 6 a.m.

They say at least 19 shots were fired across both locations.

This all started around 3 a.m. at FDR Park on Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia.

There were two vehicles involved in the chase when they ended up going eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-76. At one point, shots were fired and police say 18 shell casings were found at the scene and one of the vehicles, a Ford Explorer, was hit about 8 times.

A 27-year-old in that vehicle was shot in the neck in the backseat and was paralyzed, and rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

"The tow truck driver was amazed there was no auto accidents, because these vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed, who were chasing each other, going the wrong way on I-76. So this could have been a lot worse," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters.

Police say they do have witnesses in connection with this incident.

A 22-year-old man is in custody.

We're working to get more information on the shooting victim's identity.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 5:53 AM

