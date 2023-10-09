Watch CBS News
Man's body found in car trunk wrapped in a tarp in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 31-year-old man was found dead in the trunk of his car in North Philadelphia Sunday afternoon, according to police. 

Police say the 31-year-old man was found wrapped in a tarp in the trunk of his car on the 400 block of North 5th Street. 

The cause of death is unknown at this time. Police say medics pronounced the man dead just after 3:35 p.m.  

Philadelphia homicide detectives were notified. There have been no weapons recovered or arrests made. 

