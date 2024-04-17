Police looking for person accused of stabbing then running over a man under I-95 in South Philadelphia

Police release video of man wanted for murder in South Philadelphia stabbing under I-95

Police release video of man wanted for murder in South Philadelphia stabbing under I-95

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help finding a man accused in the death of 22-year-old Mang Sang, who was stabbed and then run over with his own car on April 8 under I-95 in South Philadelphia.

Police released a video of the wanted man, who investigators said stabbed Sang in the throat and then ran him over with his own car, a white Kia, after a confrontation on the 1600 block of South Front Street around 7:30 p.m.

Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the attacker's arrest.

The suspect is described as early to mid-20s with a light mustache and medium build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants with black and white New Balance shoes.

"Not only is he obviously run over by the vehicle, because the vehicle is still on top of the body, but according to medics, this victim had a large laceration to his neck. And since we found a folding knife on the scene, we believe that this victim may have been stabbed and run over," Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the scene.

Authorities don't know how the fight started but were investigating security camera footage in the area and talking to witnesses.

Police were not sure whether the stabbing or the collision happened first. They said not to approach if you see the suspect and immediately call 911.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335. You can submit a tip by calling 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477) or fill out an online form anonymously. All tips will be confidential.