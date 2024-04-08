Watch CBS News
Man dead after stabbing, being struck by car in South Philadelphia; suspect at-large: police

By Jessica MacAulay, Alex Torres, Ben Payne

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is dead after he was stabbed in the neck and then struck by a white Kia in South Philadelphia Monday night, according to police.

Philadelphia police said a man was stabbed in the right side of his neck and then struck by a white Kia at Front and Morris streets in South Philadelphia at around 7:40 p.m. The Kia has a Pennsylvania license plate that reads LNT-8209.

The driver of the Kia left the car and ran from the scene. Medics said the man died just before 7:50 p.m. 

Investigators are on the scene and said no arrests have been made, but a knife was recovered. 

Jessica MacAulay

First published on April 8, 2024 / 9:09 PM EDT

