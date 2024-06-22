Manayunk Arts Festival returns with food, fun and creativity

What to check out at the Manayunk Arts Festival 2024

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As summer kicks into high gear, so does the excitement for one of the tri-state area's largest events: the 35th annual Manayunk Arts Festival. Returning to vibrant Main Street Manayunk, this two-day extravaganza promises a weekend filled with art, food and community spirit.

The festival showcases the talents of over 300 artists and craft experts all over the nation starting on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Approximately 150,000 visitors attend to appreciate art, enjoy live music and explore local shops and eateries that line the bustling street. Visitors can expect to see handmade goods, including ceramics, jewelry, photography and paintings.

"We're really excited about today, Manayunk is back and it's going to be great!" exclaimed Joe Abruzzo of Bayou Bar and Grill, one of the local establishments adding culinary flair to the event.

Co-owner of Bayou Bar and Grill and Cactus Cantina, Joe Jowett mentioned that they are serving some of their main dishes such as chicken tacos, classic nachos, "Best of Philly" wings, loaded waffle fries and the summer hit: the hardshell Chesapeake Bay crabs.

Paul Karcsh, a mixologist from Cactus Cantina highlighted their main drinks including the "Purple Haze", "Schuylkill Punch", "Blue Sky" and of course, the signature margaritas ensuring festival-goers have plenty of options to keep cool during the festivities.

For Todd Walk, a fixture at the festival for nearly three decades, the event represents more than just an opportunity to showcase his art.

"When people come in and talk to me, first they like it because of the colors, and then the more that I talk, they just stare and find unusual things [geometric shapes, foreign languages, or graffiti]," said Walk, "It's more just to get a feel of a little bit of chaos."

The Manayunk Arts Festival isn't just a showcase for established artists. It provides a platform for emerging talents. This year, the festival collaborates with the PHS Pop Up Garden at Manayunk to feature 25 emerging artists alongside the main event, further enriching the cultural tapestry of the festival.

With its blend of creativity, community and delicious food, the Manayunk Arts Festival continues to be a cornerstone of Philadelphia's cultural calendar, drawing art enthusiasts and families for a weekend of celebration and discovery.

Check out the Manayunk Arts Festival's site to learn more about the festivities, including artist profiles, event schedules and parking details.

This story was written by Victoria Newsome.