Manayunk Arts Festival packs Main Street with over 300 vendors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the largest outdoor art festivals in the Tri-State Area kicked off Saturday. A large crowd turned out on Main Street for this year's Manayunk Arts Festival.

Among all the tents, Caitlyn Yergey's needlework creations brought customers to her booth for the very first time.

"It is like a dream come true, Caitlyn Yergey said. "I love being here with my fellow makers."

From intricate tops to handy yoga mats and water bottle holders, the 25-year-old first picked up a knitting needle in second grade and is hoping to bring a fresh new take on the past time.

"I actually had a teacher who had a crochet club at our school," Yergey said. "It's kind of strange to just think of this as a granny hobby."

Her passion project has now become a brand-new side business called AquarianAtelier all while balancing a full-time job as a data analyst.

"A lot of late nights from like 5 o'clock when I get home to like 12 o'clock at night but it's been worth it," Yergey said.

Her mom says watching her juggle it all has been remarkable.

"Ever since she's been little, she's been multi-talented," mom Sharon Yergey said. "She's super brainy and then she loves to do arts and crafts."

Yergey is just one of 300 artists and crafts men and women showcasing their work this weekend.

"It's really cool for everybody to see new things, new mediums, things I have never thought of before and just seeing that come alive," Manayunk Development Corporation Events Coordinator Caitlin Marsilii said.

"Didn't expect to actually get in this year which was fantastic news," Yergey said.

An unexpected opportunity that Yergey says has been well worth all the hard work.

The Manayunk Arts Festival continues Sunday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.