Man wanted in connection to fatal Holmesburg ATV crash: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a crash in May involving an ATV that killed a 28-year-old woman in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say Andrew Joseph Richardson, 31, was involved in a crash on the 7900 block of State Road in Holmesburg that killed 28-year-old Victoria Rose Walker.

Richardson is described as 6 foot 1, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

The incident happened on May 19 at around 9 p.m.

Richardson, who was driving a Kia Rio, was driving north on State Road while an ATV operated by Walker was also heading north in the wrong direction on the road in the southbound lane, according to police. Authorities say Richardson then made contact with the rear of Walker's ATV.

Police say Richardson stayed on the scene and Walker was pronounced dead at the hospital later that night.

Anyone with any information on Andrew's whereabouts is asked to please contact AID at 215-685-3181 or call or text our tipline at 215-686-TIPS (2477).

Charges for Richardson are pending, police say.