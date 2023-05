Man wanted for shooting at Bank of America ATM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police need your help finding a man wanted for a shooting at a Mayfair ATM.

Police say he shot a man at the Bank of America ATM on the 6500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard on Wednesday night.

Three people have been attacked at the same ATM in the last week.

If you recognize the person, give the police a call.