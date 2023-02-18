Watch CBS News
Man shot 20 times, killed in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot 20 times and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday night. The Philadelphia Police Department said the shooting shortly before 6:15 p.m. inside a corner store on the 5100 block of Hadfield Street.

The 39-year-old man was shot 20 times throughout his body, according to police.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police said no arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 7:26 PM

