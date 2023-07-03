Man shot, killed by Pa. State Police following vehicle chase in Indiana Co.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police have shot and killed a man who they say fled from a traffic stop in Indiana County.

According to State Police, a Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle just before midnight in the area of Yankeetown Avenue and Lockard Avenue Extension in Center Township.

Troopers say that a police chase followed the attempted traffic stop, which went on for several miles in Center Township and Homer City Borough.

Spike strips were attempted to be used, but the man who has yet to be identified continued to flee from Troopers.

During an encounter with the man along Rt. 119 near Tide Road, the man was shot by a Trooper or Troopers.

The man died at the scene.

No Troopers were hurt during the incident.

The incident is being investigated by the State Police Major Case Team from Troop A, the Indiana County District Attorney's Office, and the Indiana County Coroner's Office

The Trooper or Troopers involved have been placed on administrative duties while the incident is under investigation.

