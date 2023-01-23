Watch CBS News
Bicyclist killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run: Police

By Taleisha Newbill, Jasmine Payoute

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police confirmed Sunday night that a man riding a bike in North Philadelphia died after a crash involving a car.

The man riding a bike was in his mid-30s and the incident happened near North Howard Street and West Berks Street after 8:30 p.m. Officials say the man was hit by a white box van and pronounced dead at the scene at 8:45 p.m.

On Monday, police released surveillance video showing the vehicle.

Fatal Hit and Run Auto vs Bicyclist Howard and Berks St DC 23 26 003100 by PhiladelphiaPolice on YouTube

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is one of two fatal hit-and-run incidents overnight in the city.  

