Man injured after device detonates inside Philadelphia apartment: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia Police said an explosion inside an apartment early Monday left at least one person seriously injured, but authorities have declined to provide further details.

The blast occurred around 12:30 a.m. on the 4500 block of Larchwood Avenue in West Philadelphia. Officers from the fire department, bomb squad and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene and remained there for several hours.

Police didn't specify what kind of device caused the explosion, but said a 39-year-old man was hospitalized with serious hand injuries.

Alan Gilmore, an ATF spokesman, confirmed the agency responded to assist Philadelphia police but declined to provide any further details on the explosion or injury reports, citing the "active, ongoing investigation."

The building was briefly evacuated as a precaution while authorities investigated.