Watch CBS News
Local News

Man injured after device detonates inside Philadelphia apartment: police

/ CBS/AP

Digital Brief: February, 12, 2024
Digital Brief: February, 12, 2024 02:39

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia Police said an explosion inside an apartment early Monday left at least one person seriously injured, but authorities have declined to provide further details.

The blast occurred around 12:30 a.m. on the 4500 block of Larchwood Avenue in West Philadelphia. Officers from the fire department, bomb squad and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene and remained there for several hours.

Police didn't specify what kind of device caused the explosion, but said a 39-year-old man was hospitalized with serious hand injuries.

Alan Gilmore, an ATF spokesman, confirmed the agency responded to assist Philadelphia police but declined to provide any further details on the explosion or injury reports, citing the "active, ongoing investigation."

The building was briefly evacuated as a precaution while authorities investigated.

First published on February 12, 2024 / 11:49 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.