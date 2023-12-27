Man critically injured after early morning hit-and-run in West Philadelphia

Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run in west Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A violent hit-and-run in the West Philadelphia area sent a man to the hospital with critical injuries early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of North 52nd Street and Jefferson Street around 2 a.m. Once they arrived, police found a man laying unresponsive next to pieces of a vehicle in the street.

Upon further investigation, police said the man was hit by a car traveling at high speeds while trying to cross onto 52nd Street.

Authorities are using surveillance video from the King's Supermarket to aid in their investigation.

Police have recovered car pieces from the scene and are looking for the driver of a dark colored vehicle.

First responders transported the man to Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.

This incident remains under investigation.