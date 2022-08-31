Watch CBS News
Local News

Man convicted in 2021 shooting that killed Jefferson University Hospital co-worker, injured 2 police officers

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man sentenced to 35 to 70 years in prison for killing Jefferson University Hospital coworker
Man sentenced to 35 to 70 years in prison for killing Jefferson University Hospital coworker 00:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man who shot a co-worker at Jefferson University Hospital and then shot two Philadelphia police officers was sentenced on Wednesday. Stacey Hayes was sentenced to 35 to 70 years in prison.

Hayes pleaded guilty to killing Anrae James last October. He walked up to James' workstation at the hospital and fired a shot. 

James tried to run away, but Hayes chased him and shot him in the head. 

Hayes also pleaded guilty to attempted murder charges for shooting the police officers. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 4:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.