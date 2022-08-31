Man convicted in 2021 shooting that killed Jefferson University Hospital co-worker, injured 2 police officers

Man sentenced to 35 to 70 years in prison for killing Jefferson University Hospital coworker

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man who shot a co-worker at Jefferson University Hospital and then shot two Philadelphia police officers was sentenced on Wednesday. Stacey Hayes was sentenced to 35 to 70 years in prison.

Hayes pleaded guilty to killing Anrae James last October. He walked up to James' workstation at the hospital and fired a shot.

James tried to run away, but Hayes chased him and shot him in the head.

Hayes also pleaded guilty to attempted murder charges for shooting the police officers.