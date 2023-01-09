Philadelphia man charged in Woodbury, NJ fatal shooting

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities charged a Philadelphia man Monday in the shooting death of another man. Tyler McKinney, 22, was charged with murder, robbery, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and other offenses.

Prosecutors say McKinney shot and killed Brandon Blanton, 21, in Woodbury last Wednesday.

U.S. Marshals arrested McKinney on Sunday.

Prosecutors did not say what led to the shooting but the investigation remains ongoing.