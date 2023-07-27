Man charged after bomb investigation shuts down multiple Mercer County streets

HAMILTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A Mount Laurel man is in custody after a bomb investigation that shut down multiple streets in Hamilton, Mercer County, on Wednesday.

Before 11 a.m., Hamilton police stopped Jeremy Giliberti in a green Honda around Harcourt Drive and South Broad Street.

"During the stop, the officers located four metal pipes with caps and green wicks consistent with being pipe bombs on the passenger side floor inside the vehicle," Hamilton police said in a news release.

Businesses and homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution as police investigated the scene.

The New Jersey State Police Bomb Unit responded to the scene and deployed robots to investigate.

Chopper 3 flew over the area Wednesday and we saw the robots and the car with all its doors open.

Giliberti, 51, is charged with possession of a destructive device. He is in the Mercer County Correctional Facility awaiting a detention hearing.