Bomb defusal robots deployed to possible bomb in Trenton, NJ

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Multiple roads in Trenton are blocked off as police are responding to a possible pipe bomb.

Video from Chopper 3 showed two tactical bomb disposal robots moving near a Metro by T-Mobile store on Route 206 near Thropp Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The robots were interacting with a bag that was on the ground in a fire lane between two buildings. Nearby, a car was seen with all its doors opened.

