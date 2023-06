Man arrested in connection to fatal ATM shooing in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say they've found the man who killed a senior citizen in Germantown last year.

Back in March 2022, 69-year-old James Watson was shot and killed at an ATM.

James Watson.

Now 23-year-old Kyree Dennis has been arrested.

Dennis has been charged with murder, conspiracy, and other charges.