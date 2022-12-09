Watch CBS News
Man accused of stalking, robbing charged in separate incident

By CBS3 Staff

Man charged with beating mother, son charged in separate incident
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says they're charging the man accused of beating and robbing a mother and her adult son last month with another incident in the city.

Lance Ryan was taken into custody in Baltimore for an assault on a 54-year-old woman and her 21-year-old son.

Authorities say Ryan is now also being charged with a shooting in Hunting Park back in May.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Ryan is being held on a $1 million bail.

