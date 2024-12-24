When do malls open, close on Christmas Eve in Philadelphia area?
If you're heading out for a last-minute gift, you might need to head to a mall near you in the Philadelphia area.
Virtually all of the malls we looked up in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are open on Christmas Eve but are closed on Christmas, so no heading out before your loved ones wake up on the big day!
We also have links to those Philadelphia-area malls' hours after Christmas this week in case you need to make a return or have a gift card you want to spend.
Malls open and close hours in Pennsylvania
King of Prussia Mall
Christmas Eve hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Christmas.
Hours for the rest of the week here.
Franklin Mall (formerly Franklin Mills/Philadelphia Mills)
Christmas Eve hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Christmas
Hours for the rest of the week here.
Philadelphia Premium Outlets
Christmas Eve hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Closed on Christmas
Hours for the rest of the week here.
Plymouth Meeting Mall
Christmas Eve hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Christmas
Hours for the rest of the week here.
Springfield Mall
Christmas Eve hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Christmas
Hours for the rest of the week here.
Willow Grove Park Mall
Christmas Eve hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Christmas.
Hours for the rest of the week here.
Oxford Valley Mall
Christmas Eve hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Christmas.
Hours for the rest of the week here.
Lehigh Valley Mall
Christmas Eve hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Christmas
Hours for the rest of the week here.
Tanger Outlets Lancaster
Christmas Eve hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Christmas.
Hours for the rest of the week here.
Malls open and close hours in New Jersey
Cherry Hill Mall
Christmas Eve hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Christmas.
Hours for the rest of the week here.
Deptford Mall
Christmas Eve hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Christmas.
Hours for the rest of the week here.
Gloucester Premium Outlets
Christmas Eve hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Christmas.
Hours for the rest of the week here.
Hamilton Mall
Christmas Eve hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Christmas.
Hours for the rest of the week here.
Quaker Bridge Mall
Christmas Eve hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Christmas.
Hours for the rest of the week here.
Malls open and close hours in Delaware
Christiana Mall
Christmas Eve hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Christmas.
Hours for the rest of the week here.
Concord Mall
Christmas Eve hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Christmas.