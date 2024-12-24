Watch CBS News
When do malls open, close on Christmas Eve in Philadelphia area?

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

If you're heading out for a last-minute gift, you might need to head to a mall near you in the Philadelphia area. 

Virtually all of the malls we looked up in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are open on Christmas Eve but are closed on Christmas, so no heading out before your loved ones wake up on the big day! 

We also have links to those Philadelphia-area malls' hours after Christmas this week in case you need to make a return or have a gift card you want to spend.

Malls open and close hours in Pennsylvania

King of Prussia Mall

Christmas Eve hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Christmas.
Hours for the rest of the week here.

Franklin Mall (formerly Franklin Mills/Philadelphia Mills)

Christmas Eve hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Christmas
Hours for the rest of the week here.

Philadelphia Premium Outlets

Christmas Eve hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Closed on Christmas
Hours for the rest of the week here.

Plymouth Meeting Mall

Christmas Eve hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Christmas
Hours for the rest of the week here.

Springfield Mall

Christmas Eve hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Christmas
Hours for the rest of the week here.  

Willow Grove Park Mall

Christmas Eve hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Christmas.
Hours for the rest of the week here.

Oxford Valley Mall

Christmas Eve hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Christmas.
Hours for the rest of the week here.

Lehigh Valley Mall

Christmas Eve hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Christmas
Hours for the rest of the week here.

Tanger Outlets Lancaster

Christmas Eve hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Christmas.
Hours for the rest of the week here.

Malls open and close hours in New Jersey

Cherry Hill Mall

Christmas Eve hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Christmas.
Hours for the rest of the week here.

Deptford Mall

Christmas Eve hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Christmas.
Hours for the rest of the week here.

Gloucester Premium Outlets

Christmas Eve hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Christmas.
Hours for the rest of the week here.

Hamilton Mall

Christmas Eve hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Christmas.
Hours for the rest of the week here.

Quaker Bridge Mall

Christmas Eve hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Christmas.
Hours for the rest of the week here.

Malls open and close hours in Delaware

Christiana Mall

Christmas Eve hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Christmas.
Hours for the rest of the week here.

Concord Mall

Christmas Eve hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Christmas.

