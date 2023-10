PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police activity on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge is causing heavy delays Thursday morning.

Only one lane of traffic is moving along the bridge headed into Philadelphia.

Police activity has only 1 lane open on the Ben WB into PA. Take another bridge into the City, major delays into NJ! @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/UJ13QgAyNU — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) October 12, 2023

Drivers should take a different bridge into the city if they can.