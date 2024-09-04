Applications are now open for funding to revitalize Pennsylvania downtowns through 'Main Street Matters' program

'Main Street Matters' funding available for communities in Pennsylvania 'Main Street Matters' funding available for communities in Pennsylvania 01:27

SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) -- Millions of dollars in state funding are now up for grabs in hopes of helping to improve certain downtowns and neighborhoods throughout Pennsylvania.

This is all part of a new state-funded program called 'Main Street Matters.'

The program is aimed at bolstering main streets and business districts in cities, boroughs, and towns all throughout the state.

Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis and Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger announced the opening of the program on Tuesday in Ambridge, Beaver County, where they toured several small businesses in the borough.

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis and Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger joined local leaders in a major announcement about the new Main Street Matters program and tour small businesses in Ambridge to highlight how Governor Josh Shapiro's bipartisan 2024-2025 budget invests in downtown business districts, boosts job creation, and spurs economic development in communities all across Pennsylvania. Jon Ferreras

The program comes with $20 million in funding and was created by the Shapiro administration as a way to help support main streets, downtown business districts, local communities and neighborhoods, and small businesses.

The administration says it's only a small part of what it is doing to keep economic competition alive.

Funding can be used for community planning, facade improvements, business improvements, and other aspects like district development and accessible housing. It can also be used for increased safety and security measures, as well.

Davis said that this is a program and strategy that works.

"The National Main Street Center found that over a five-year period, investing in a main street creates 19 businesses and 165 new jobs in a community," Davis said.

Davis said that many of the downtowns in Pennsylvania are 'often windows into the past,' but said that can change.

Applications for funding will be accepted until November 15. More information about the program, eligibility, and how to apply for funding can be found online.