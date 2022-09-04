Activism takes center stage at Made in America as the festival wraps up

Activism takes center stage at Made in America as the festival wraps up

Activism takes center stage at Made in America as the festival wraps up

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sunday is the second and final night of the Made in America Festival along the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Bad Bunny will perform at 9:30 p.m. to wrap up two days of music, food and festivities.

Security has been tight all weekend long. This is a paid event, so you must have a ticket and ID to enter. And everyone passed through metal details and had to have their bags searched before getting inside the festival grounds.

This is the first major festival along the Parkway since the Fourth of July shooting and festival-goers say they are noticing more law enforcement in place.

Made in America is celebrating its 10 year anniversary where tens of thousands gather for this Labor Day tradition to see live music by performers of all genres.

Jay-Z curated the event more than a decade ago, with a big focus not only on the performances but also causes that matter.

More than 30 local and national charitable organizations are at Made in America to greet guests along with local artists and businesses.

Organizers and fans alike say that the philanthropic component combined with the culture is what really makes this event stand out.

"I think the energy here is absolutely incredible, the turnout has been great. We have seen thousands and thousands of people come through," Dania Diaz, the managing director of Roc Nation, said. "And I'm excited to say here at Cause Village, which is the philanthropic footprint of the festival, we've already over 12,000 social actions taken."

The Parkway will remain closed for the rest of Sunday night as security remains a top priority. The festival is expected to wrap around 11 p.m.

Click here to learn more about road closures due to Made in America.