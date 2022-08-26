City of Philadelphia releases road closure, prohibited parking information ahead of Made in America Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia is busy getting ready for its next big event. The Made in America Festival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway doesn't kick off until next weekend, but road closures to set up for the 2-day event begin Sunday.

Two lanes of Eakins Oval will shut down in front of the Art Museum.

More closures will go into effect next week.

Here is a list of road closure phases released by the City of Philadelphia:

Phase 1: 7 a.m. on Sunday, August 28 to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6:

CLOSED: Two lanes of Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Phase 2: 7 a.m. on Monday, August 29 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6:

CLOSED: Spring Garden Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Phase 3: 7 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30 to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6:

Parking is prohibited on 22nd Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue (west side) and Park Towne Place from 22nd Street to 24th Street (north side).

Phase 4: 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31 to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6:

CLOSED: Inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval.

Cross traffic on numbered streets will be permitted and outer lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will remain open on Wednesday, August 31.

Phase 5: 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 1 to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6:

CLOSED: Outer lanes on Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 22nd and 23rd Streets (eastbound only).

Cross traffic on numbered streets will be permitted on Thursday, September 2.

Phase 6: 10 a.m. on Friday, September 2 to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6:

CLOSED: Outer lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval.

CLOSED: Inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval.

CLOSED: 23rd Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

CLOSED: 22nd Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Park Towne Place.

CLOSED: 21st Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street.

CLOSED: Kelly Drive outbound from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue.

CLOSED: Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Sweetbriar Drive to Eakins Oval.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 2, due to the closure of the outer lanes on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, traffic headed inbound (to Center City) from Spring Garden Street Bridge or Martin Luther King Drive must exit Eakins Oval on the 24th Street ramp. Traffic headed inbound on Kelly Drive must exit Kelly Drive at Fairmount Avenue. Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive will remain open for employees and guests of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and will be accessible via 25th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

All road closures will be lifted prior to morning rush hour on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Phase 7: 3 a.m. on Saturday, September 3 to 5 a.m. on Monday, September 5:

The most extensive road closures and parking restrictions around the festival site will begin at 3 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, and remain in effect through the duration of the event. Many of the road closures listed below will be lifted prior to 5 a.m. on Monday, September 5 as roads are cleaned and serviced.

Road Closures:

The entire width of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, beginning at 20th Street extending west through Eakins Oval to 25th Street. Note: The rear of the Philadelphia Museum of Art will be accessible to museum guests via a special route (Fairmount Avenue, to Pennsylvania Avenue, to 25th Street/Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive).

20th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Street.

21st Street, between Winter Street and Hamilton Street.

22nd Street, between Winter Street and Spring Garden Street.

23rd Street, between the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Spring Garden Street Tunnel.

Spring Garden Street Bridge. Note: The City will make every effort to keep this bridge open during Philadelphia Museum of Art operating hours, but it may be forced to close during periods of heavy pedestrian use.

Kelly Drive, between Fairmount Avenue and Eakins Oval.

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, between the Falls Bridge and Eakins Oval.

I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd Street. Note: I-676 eastbound off-ramp at 23rd Street will remain open.



Short duration, intermittent closures of 2200-2400 Pennsylvania Avenue are expected at times on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4 for movement of equipment and resources. Motorists are advised to utilize caution in the area and obey instructions from the Philadelphia Police Department.

Parking will be restricted in the following areas:

Pennsylvania Avenue, between 22nd Street and Fairmount Avenue (south side of the street).

Winter Street, between 20th and 22nd Streets (both sides of the street).

20th Street, between Vine Street and Callowhill Street (east side of the street).

21st Street, between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Race Street (both sides of the street).

22nd Street, between Winter Street and Spring Garden Street (both sides of the street).

Park Towne Place, between 22nd Street and 24th Street (both sides of the street).

Spring Garden Street, between 22nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Race Street, between 19th Street and 20th Street.