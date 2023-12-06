Macy's in Philadelphia reopens 2 days after deadly stabbing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Macy's on 13th and Market Street in Center City reopened Wednesday two days after closing following the stabbing of two security guards. One of those guards, 27-year-old, Eric Harrison, died from his injuries.

The other guard, Christian Mitchell, remains in the hospital but is expected to recover.

.@Macys at 13th and Market in Center City reopened minutes ago two days after 2 security guards were stabbed after police say they tried to stop a man from shoplifting. 1 guard died. The suspect has now been charged with murder. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/tXFR20lKFG — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) December 6, 2023

Tyrone Tunnell, 30, was arrested about an hour after the incident Monday and faces multiple charges, including murder.

Tunnell is being held without bail.

Harrison's family said he was working two jobs to save up for a house.

"We let you go. Gave you a pass. And you came back? And then come to find out I heard that my nephew wasn't even the one who stopped him," Tyree Harrison-Harvey, Harrison's aunt, said. "It was someone else and then you stabbed my nephew."

"I just want the thieves to think about not just you stealing and coming, robbing somewhere or stealing merchandise, you're robbing people's lives," she added. "You're robbing the family."

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said his office is asking the city for additional funding for a task force specifically looking at retail theft and sellers of stolen merchandise to prevent future tragedies.