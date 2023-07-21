Family, community gather for fundraiser in honor of fallen Philadelphia Officer Lynneice Hill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friends and family gathered for a fundraiser in honor of fallen Philadelphia Officer Lynneice Hill. The 24-year veteran of the police department died of a medical emergency last Friday.

Loved ones are still coming to grips with her sudden and unexpected death.

"It still don't feel real," Dennis Smith said.

Smith wore his wife, Officer Lynniece Hill's badge number on his shirt and had his family huddled close to him Thursday night.

"We are still processing it," he said. "Taking it second by second, minute by minute, and hour by hour day by day."

Police say they believed Officer Hill died of a medical emergency after being found unconscious in her patrol car.

After an emotional past couple of days, Smith, who is also a Philadelphia Police officer, and his family were welcomed with hugs at FOP Lodge 5 where a fundraiser was held in Officer Hill's honor.

The fundraiser was packed with family, friends, and fellow officers to name a few. The family says the support means everything to them.

"It makes my heart smile that she knows so many people but out of all them people she touched so many lives," Smith said.

Her brother and sisters in blue say she was one of a kind and life will not be the same without her.

"She was the rock and the heart of our district," one person said. "She did everything with us."

"This city of Philadelphia doesn't know what they lost," another person said.

"She was my friend, my bestie. Every day I came to work I look for her we smiled, laughed, and giggled in the corner," Cpl. Claudia Fisher, Philadelphia Police, said.

Those she worked with say she loved helping others.

"This girl every day made sure the children smile, she made sure that every child in this neighborhood, especially in South Philadelphia, had something to do for the summer," one person said.

The brother and sisterhood within the Philadelphia Police Department had a message for her family.

"That's we will always be here for them, no matter what," one person said. "Everyone."

"These people will be here forever, not just tonight," another person said. "They will be here for the family months, weeks, years down the line."